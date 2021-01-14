Minister for Special Education apologises for describing children without additional needs as ‘normal’

Josepha Madigan, Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion. Photo: Frank McGrath 23/12/20

The Minister of State for Special Education apologised after a Dáil meeting where she referred to children without additional needs as “normal”.

Josepha Madigan was answering questions relating to the phased reopening of schools next week for children with special needs when the comment was made.

Speaking in the Dáil today, she said: "We all know that even for normal children remote teaching is difficult but for children who have additional needs it is particularly difficult.

"A plan B was never going to be sufficient. Covid-19 and the pandemic, to a certain extent, tore up many of our best-laid plans.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, Ms Madigan said: “I sincerely apologise for my language. I misspoke and it was absolutely not what I meant to say.

"I am committed to supporting young people with special educational needs and their families at this time.”

The minister also used Twitter to apologise for her choice of words after facing criticism from parents, teachers and disability groups.

Head of education at Forsa trade union, Andrew Pike, condemned the minister for her language.

“There are no normal or abnormal children. There are just children,” he said in a post on Twitter.

“All of whom are different and some have additional needs.”

Ms Madigan responded, saying: “I sincerely apologise for my language.

“It is absolutely not what I meant to say. Looking forward to continued cooperation into the future.”

Linda Comerford, spokesperson for disability campaign group ‘Enough is Enough - Every Voice Counts’, said that the minister’s comment was unacceptable.

“We’re living in 2021 now and that sort of language and terminology and a reference that children with special educational needs or any sort of additional needs are not normal is hugely offensive.

“It’s offensive to them, it’s offensive to their families and that sort of terminology just cannot be acceptable from anybody in society, let alone from a Minister who is supposed to advocate for children with special educational needs,” she said.

Linda said the Minister’s choice of words was harmful as it differentiates children with additional needs from mainstream children.

“Obviously there are certain differences between children who have special educational needs but that doesn’t mean they’re not normal people.

“Our children are not less than, they’re not abnormal,” she added.

Another disability group took to social media to condemn the choice of language, saying: “I cannot start to think about the announcement today, when this is the language used by our Minister for Special Education.”

“You would think someone in a position as this Minister is, would understand, and not use language like this referring to our children.”

