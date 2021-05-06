Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says he hopes to see travel abroad in July

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he hopes to see travel abroad in July following the “full” implementation of EU’s Digital Green Certificate.

The EU is currently finalising plans for the cert, which would see passengers who are vaccinated or have contracted Covid in the last six months, able to travel abroad in a bid to boost tourism.

“My hope is that we will fully engage with the Digital Green Certificate and that we might see from July, an opening of travel anyway,” Minister Donnelly told the Dáil today.

Once the details of the cert are finalised, it will be up to each member state within the European Union how it is utilised in each country.

Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have previously said that even though the EU may finalise the cert by June, it will still be too early for international travel then.

The Government advice currently states that there should be no non-essential international travel.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said that he would be in favour of temporarily waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents in an attempt in helping other countries roll out the vaccine faster.

He was put under pressure by several TDs to support the waiving of IPs, or Intellectual Property rights on the vaccines, after the Biden administration announced its plans for the waiver, which will allow drug manufacturers in developing nations to produce their own vaccines without fear of legal repercussions.

“The EU has set up a task force to look specifically at what the bottlenecks are so we can accelerate global production and distribution,” he said.

“My position is I think that the waiver would be a good idea and I would like to see it.”