Minister Donohoe defends decision not to reduce VAT on fuel

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended the decision not to reduce the VAT rate on fuel as part of the new measures announced to combat rising costs.

Mr Donohoe and the Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath announced the much-anticipated €505 million package.

The package contains six measures which include a one-off, universal €200 energy bonus, a 20pc reduction in public transport fares and additional supports for families and individuals on lower incomes.

Despite calls from opposition TDs for the Government to reduce the VAT rate on fuel, Mr Donohoe said it was not a practical solution as it would increase the State’s debt and impact on the provision of services.

Read More

“I have to be conscious of the fact that we've just emerged from the dark days I hope of a pandemic,” he told RTÉ’s Primetime programme.

“We've addressed a national debt of €234 billion… the needs of housing, the needs of health, the needs of education also need to be met and that’s my responsibility.”

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Fein’s Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty repeatedly accused Minister Donohue of ‘not getting it’.

Mr Doherty said he did agree with some of the measures which were announced today, but rather than issuing a €200 energy bonus to every household, a €200 cash payment should have been issued to people who earn less than €30,000 a year.

The Donegal TD said the supports only ‘scratch the surface’ of the problems being faced by members of the public and more robust interventions are needed to tackle rising prices.

“We have the highest cost of energy in Europe before taxes, we have the fourth highest cost of energy after taxes. So, if there’s any country that needed to give support to its citizens, it’s this country.

“The problem here is going to back to the issues that the government’s package is just scratching at the surface… They’ve been telling us that they got it; that they understood where people are at and they came forward with a package that doesn’t cut it. Energy prices have increased on average by €700 per household.”

Defending the measures, Minister Donohoe said coupled with the changes to social welfare payments and taxation which were announced in the budget, a pensioner who lives alone will get an extra €800 a year back from the government, while someone earning €40,000 per annum will save €600.

When asked what should have been done to help people who are struggling with rising rents, Mr Doherty said his party has been calling for a rent freeze for five years, and the government should have given renters one month’s rent back as part of the support package.

Minister Donohoe argued that freezing rents would drive rental property owners out of the market and put further pressure on supply in the rental sector.

Read More



