Minister Damien English resigns over issue with planning application

The Fine Gael TD failed to declare his ownership of a house in Castlemartin to Meath County Council when making a fresh planning application in 2008.

Minister of state Damien English has resigned over an issue with a planning application.

The Fine Gael TD for Meath West apologised after he admitted failing to declare his ownership of a house in Castlemartin to Meath County Council when making a fresh planning application in 2008.

He quit as minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following claims made about the planning application on The Ditch website.

“I have informed the Taoiseach last night of my decision to resign as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment,” he said in a statement.

“Yesterday in an online article, questions were raised about my planning application from 14 years ago. I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so.

“I would like to thank the people of Meath West for their ongoing support as their TD. I will continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency.

“I thank the Taoiseach and parliamentary colleagues for their support during my time as Minister of State. I will continue to support the Taoiseach and colleagues in Government as they continue to deliver on the programme for Government.

“I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr English’s position as minister of state had become untenable.

“Last night, Damien English TD offered me his resignation as Minister of State for Employment Affairs, Business and Retail,” he said.

“He informed me that 14 years ago, when applying for planning permission, he made a declaration to Meath County Council that was not correct.

“It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable. I agreed and accepted his resignation.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Mr English had made the right decision, despite the omission being made 14 years ago.

“I think he made his decision himself. I understand he went to the Taoiseach and indicated the situation,” Mr Martin said on Thursday.

“I think it’s very difficult personally for him, I think he’s been a good minister and has been a good parliamentarian for the last number of years.

“It’s a very difficult day for him and his family but he made the right decision in the wider sense given the lack of transparency.”

Minister of State for Community Development Joe O’Brien said Mr English made the right decision to resign from his position.

“It is clear that his decision was not up to the standard of what is expected of all of us,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“I think he has made the right decision.”

He said that not declaring the ownership of a home was a “serious omission”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that Mr English made the correct decision to resign.

“I mean, it was a very, very serious omission on his behalf,” Ms McDonald said in a visit to Belfast.

“It’s strange to reflect that this resignation almost has an echo of the last government, when Micheal Martin made his appointments and resignations that happened at that time.

“You won’t be surprised to hear me say that it is my strong view that what we need in fact, is a new government in Dublin, a new sense of energy and direction.

“What we always need is politicians that are accountable, and when we make the rules we have to observe and obey the rules also.”