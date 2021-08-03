Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said no-one is “going to hurt by waiting a little bit longer” for their Confirmation or Communion.

It comes after Fr Eamonn Kelly of Raphoe, Donegal said on RTE’s Morning Ireland today: “We have already cancelled these ceremonies twice for the children, and I think it’s time to go ahead with them now.”

But on the same programme, the minister called for the public health advice to be followed.

“I fully understand the frustration people feel, like many people in the country I have very strong memories myself of both Communion and Confirmation, it’s a very important day in everyone’s lives.

“While it is frustrating to see these delays no one’s going to hurt by waiting a little bit longer to avail of it and to have that special day. There is a reality out here that people are still becoming infected by covid, people are still going into hospital with covid, and it’s important to keep cautious and keep safe.

“Whether it’s a family, or an individual, or a public body, or an institution, or a church, it is important that we all follow public advice and adhere to that,” he said.

However, speaking on Morning Ireland about how Communions and Confirmations will be going ahead in his parish against government guidelines, Fr Kelly said the ceremonies will be held “under the strictest protocols” and with “every precaution”.

The Catholic Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Alan McGuckian, become the latest church leader to defy the Government’s ban on communions and confirmations and is set to recommence these sacraments in his diocese from the middle of this month.

In a letter to the priests of Raphoe, Bishop McGuckian said he was aware that areas of Co Donegal, including parts of his diocese, have the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Ireland.

He said it was “essential that we maintain the highest standards of sanitisation and social distancing at all of our ceremonies”.

Bishop McGuckian also appealed for any post-ceremony gatherings to be kept strictly to family pods.

Fr Kelly said that the church can’t control what happens after ceremonies in terms of gatherings, but trusts that people will do the right thing.

“I do trust our people, and the trust is strong when I look back at what people have done to try and avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“During the lockdown the 5km limit was held so well by so many, and we cant be dictated to if some few numbers decide to go ahead and break the rules,” he said.

He said that if there was a serious outbreak in the parish then they would reconsider going ahead with the ceremonies, but for the moment the numbers are “going in the right direction”.

“Like every organisation in the whole country our parish looks on a regular basis at what’s happening and we try to respond as best we can.

“If there were serious outbreaks and we were afraid that we would contribute to any spreading then we would most definitely look at it again and probably have to cancel.

"But you know we see the numbers now in the whole country around 1,300 but hospitalisation is well down compared to last time we had numbers around the 1,300 mark, and deaths are way down. We seem to be going in the right direction,” he said.