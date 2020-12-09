Minister Catherine Martin says she can ‘absolutely understand’ why judges' pay rise would be questioned

MINISTER Catherine Martin has said she can "absolutely understand" why people would question pay rises for judges at this time.

But the Green Party deputy leader said it was part of a public sector pay agreement and "we can't start unpicking" the deal.

The Government yesterday approved pay restoration increases for judges that kicked in last October.

It also signed off on pension restoration for public sector workers including former ministers and allowances for 'super-junior' ministers that were previously agreed earlier this year.

The decision came against a backdrop of anger at the Coalition for refusing to pay student nurses on the frontline during the pandemic.

According to sources Ms Martin question the move and its timing during the Government meeting though she refused to comment on this contribution last night citing Cabinet confidentiality.

Increases for the judiciary range from €2,543 for a District Court judge to an extra €4,095 for a member of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke waived his increase of €5,200 which Independent.ie understands to have been a personal gesture in recognition of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

Ms Martin was on RTÉ Radio One if the pay increase for judges was fair as student nurses have to wait up to a year for their claim to be addressed.

The Culture Minister replied: "What was agreed yesterday at Cabinet reflects the broader public service pay agreement.

"But I can absolutely understand why people would question any pay rises at this time.

"That's exactly why and ministers in Government including myself, didn't take it."

She added: "This is a part of a public service pay agreements and what happened yesterday is the legal order for that to happen for judges.

"We can’t start unpicking a public service pay agreement and I don’t think it’s for us to exclude some others."

She said she accepts student nurses have a case that deserves to be heard.

Ms Martin said a review of supports for student nurses is to be complete by the end of the year with a longer-term review on allowances after that.

She defended the Government saying it did decide last week to allow student nurses who had worked part-time in places like nursing homes but are no longer able to due to the pandemic - to access the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Online Editors