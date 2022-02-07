‘Minimum wage back in the spotlight’ as prices crisis intensifies - ESRI director

The minimum wage is now “back in the spotlight” given the spiralling cost of living and its effects on people on low incomes, the director of the Economic and Social Research Institute has said.

Professor Alan Barrett said the Government are faced with a “really tricky issue” in getting targeted support to people who need it most as soaring inflation increases the cost of living without further stoking inflation or prolonging the issue further, as has occurred in the past.

A Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll has shown that the cost of living has now overtaken housing as the number one public concern for government and the issue that people most agreed upon was delaying a proposed increase in carbon tax in May.

In the poll, 32pc backed postponing carbon tax increases, 23pc wanted an income tax cut, 16pc said extend the €113 one-off credit to subsidise electricity bills, 14pc preferred increasing the fuel allowance and 7pc said cut motor tax, while 8pc said none of these measures.

“It’s a really tricky issue, the government is talking about a range of prices they have control over and can influence to a certain degree but it is a very tricky thing to target certain people and be efficient with well-designed measures in this area,” Prof Barrett said on Morning Ireland.

“He [Micheál Martin] made reference to this being a medium term problem and the consequences of this are actually massive.

“The €100 [energy rebate payment] had a Covid-era sense about it but if this is going to be a more medium term issue, those sorts of policies are really difficult to sustain.

“There are going to be a lot of inflation-related pressures coming at government so they need to think cautiously.

“The minimum wage itself comes into the spotlight now. There was an increase in the minimum wage recently but it was based on an analysis that predated the increase in inflation.

“It’s possible the minimum wage itself should be looked at…I’m saying that knowing fully a lot of employers will say they can’t sustain a minimum wage increase but this is one of the difficulties with inflation; it unleashes forces in the economy and difficulties that are unprecedented,” the ESRI director said.

Dr Barrett said government has a history of trying to insulate people from inflation with measures that end up exacerbating or prolonging inflation even further.

“Insulation-type measures that try to comfort people through inflation often prolong it so this could become a very significant problem if the Taoiseach’s analysis is correct that this is a medium term and not a short term problem,” Prof Barrett said.