Mini Twirl missing from some Heroes tubs ahead of Christmas, Cadbury confirm

Fans of Cadbury’s Twirl mini bites have been left wanting as their favourite chocolate has gone missing from tubs of Cadbury’s Heroes before Christmas.

The news on Wednesday came as a shock to many with a sweet tooth, with manufacturers blaming supply chain issues for the lack of Twirl mini bites in their Christmas confectionery.

Some who had cheekily opened a tub of Heroes early in recent days were in for a shock when they discovered two normal-sized Twirl bars amongst the sweets.

A spokesperson for Mondelez, which owns Cadbury's, said: "We're facing the same challenges that many other food companies have reported in recent months," citing supply chain problems as the cause.

"To ensure we can continue to bring our loyal consumers the products they know and love, we have temporarily substituted bitesize Cadbury Twirl in Heroes Tubs, to the slightly larger Cadbury Twirl 21g across a small percentage of tubs produced," the spokesperson said.

This comes not long after Mars confirmed that Bounty sweets would be removed from Celebration tubs in the UK this festive season, which rekindled the never-ending debate about whether the coconut-flavoured sweet deserved its place in the tub.

Mondelez also encountered supply chain issues with a chocolate Mikado biscuit in September worldwide.