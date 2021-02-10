| 0.9°C Dublin

‘Mini Rathkeale Rovers’ money laundering gang target of €4m CAB raid

Ken Foy

The target of the first significant raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau in 2021 are a family-based gang who have been described as a ‘mini Rathkeale Rovers crew’ whose criminal base in the southeast has “grown significantly” in recent times.

Senior sources say the gang has made “tens of thousands of euro” from tarmac scams across Europe, the US and Canada and have been laundering the cash as well as significant money for one of the biggest drug dealing gangs based in the region.

Gardaí announced that CAB had frozen 16 bank accounts containing €540,000 in total, following search operations in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

