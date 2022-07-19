'Mini heatwave’ sees 767pc jump in air cooler sales

An leading electrical retailer has said the “mini heatwave” which Ireland has enjoyed over the last week led to a 767pc jump in air coolers sales.

Management at Currys said they are “blown away” by the recent demand for fans and the week-on-week spike in sales, both in store and online.

Head of commercial at Currys, Jaimie Cantwell, said: “With the hot and humid weather here, there’s no surprise that people are looking for ways to keep cool. Most homes in Ireland don’t have air conditioning, so fans are the next best thing.

"The increase in sales in store and online this week has been unprecedented. But we are keeping up with demand, so there are still plenty of products available if people haven’t managed to get their hands on one yet.”

It comes as record temperatures were set across the country yesterday, with Dublin’s Phoenix Park hitting 33.1C. This was a new all-time national record for the month of July, and the highest air temperature recorded in Ireland the 20th and 21st centuries.

Temperatures last night remain between 14C and 18C, while temperatures of up to 20C were recorded in parts of the east of the country.

Met Éireann’s warm weather warning for counties in Leinster runs until 7pm on Tuesday. However, the forecaster said temperatures will drop back to between 9C and 13C tonight.