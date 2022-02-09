Military representative associations welcome Defence Forces report

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) has cautiously welcomed the publication of the report of the Commission on the Defence Forces describing it as "a turning point for overdue radical reform."

The commission was established by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney in late 2020 in response to concerns about the capabilities of the military and an ongoing retention crisis.

The report recommends a substantial increase in Defence Forces capabilities and resources, as well as an overhaul of its command structure.

And the Permanent Defence Forces Representative Association (PDFORRA), the association which represents 6500 enlisted members of the Army, Navy and Air Corps, also welcomed the publication.

Mark Keane, its president, said it welcomes the observation that the representative associations will be important in supporting the implementation process, and this will require routine engagement as they could play a very constructive role in championing the reform agenda.

"The Commission has given us a creditable road map out of the current crisis, it now falls to the Government to provide the necessary resources to extract ourselves from the current crisis," Mr Keane said.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) general secretary, Commandant Conor King, said the Commission’s realistic approach to funding and capability provision is new and should be embraced.

“We agree with the Commission’s assertion that the continuation of ‘business as usual’ in terms of capability provision will leave this country without a credible military capability to protect Ireland, its people and its resources for any sustained period,” he said.

“This sobering analysis should be the springboard for the provision of adequate funding and resourcing for Óglaigh na hÉireann by government.”

The Commission calls for the creation of a new chief of defence, who would be the overall commander of the military, and to whom new commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force - all of equal rank for the first time - would report.

RACO welcomed the assertion that change is essential, however, it said implementation cannot be long-fingered in order to achieve the collective ambition of transformation.

"The recommendations in this report will need to be pursued relentlessly, with strong external and parliamentary oversight. In this regard, the recommendation for an independent chair to oversee implementation is welcome and badly needed,” Comdt King said.

"An ultimate sign of the Minister and government’s resolve in implementing improvements for the women and men of Óglaigh na hÉireann would be to immediately and without further delay implement the outstanding agreed commitments arising from the Public Service Pay Commission High-Level Plan," he added.

The commission examined the levels of defence spending by Ireland and comparable western and northern European countries.

It concluded that Ireland is spending considerably less on defence, in per-capita terms, as a percentage of overall government spending and as a percentage of gross domestic product/gross national income, than any of the eight countries it examined.

Expressing concerns about a lack of clarity around strengthening Defence Forces numbers, RACO described the language around plans to deal with ongoing retention issues and turnover rates as "puzzling, devoid of context, and contradictory of previous research" which had identified a persistent cycle of “dysfunctional turnover.”

“The Commission has clearly identified that the organisation needs at least 3,000 additional personnel to provide a minimum credible deterrent and defence capability. Without tangible retention measures, it is very difficult to see how this will be achieved,” Comdt King said.

RACO President, Comdt Luke Foley, noted and welcomed the Commission’s call for the removal of the ‘free labour’ aspect of military life and the call for the urgent implementation of the Working Time Directive.

“It is encouraging to see the Commission refer to the introduction of compensatory mechanisms used by other European armed forces, which include overtime, time off in lieu and allowances which it assesses are compatible with military service in Ireland and in line with public sector pay policy.

“We look forward to negotiating with management on the introduction of these appropriate methods for addressing hours worked in excess of expected norms,” Comdt Foley said.

RACO believe that “priority action” is needed for the review of mandatory retirement ages and pension provisions, the delivery of incentivised long service arrangements for specialists and the reinstatement of specialised instructors allowances to incentivise and reward necessary induction training.



