The weather is set to be quite mixed over the coming days with milder conditions for the weekend.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said today will be a cold day with sunshine and showers.

“Today will be cold with sunshine and showers but the weekend will be milder with rain at times with highest temperatures today of 5C to 8C.

“Today will be a cold, bright and fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail. Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and in Ulster and in some counties along the east coast especially in south Leinster will get very few showers.

“The showers will subside over much of the country by the end of the afternoon but will continue in Ulster for a time this evening,” he said.

Tonight, will start cold lowest temperatures of 0C to 3C and some frost for a time in parts of Leinster and Ulster.

Rain and drizzle will develop later in the night in the west and will move eastwards across the country overnight.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy at times over the northern half of the country. Drier and clearer weather will follow from the northwest.

“Tomorrow will be noticeably milder than recently with highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

“Saturday night will be mainly dry but there will be some lingering rain in the south,” he added.

Sunday morning will see rain and drizzle spread northwards. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy outbreaks of rain in most areas, heaviest west.

It will be mild with afternoon temperatures of 11C to 13C and fresh, gusty southerly winds, strong along the west coast.

Through the evening, rain will clear eastwards and Sunday night it will become mainly dry and cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Monday looks set to be a cool day with a fair bit of dry weather and afternoon temperatures of 7C to 11C.