Saturday will see a slight spike in temperatures with highs of 13 degrees expected in some counties today.

The morning will begin misty and drizzly for most counties before the rain turns heavy and persistent and times in the northern half of the country. The southern half will see the drier spells on Saturday but any rain will become lighter and patchier as the day wears on.

Highs of 10-13 are expected and Met Éireann have said it will be “noticeably milder”.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry will be under a yellow wind warning from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday as winds will reach gale force along some Atlantic coastlines tomorrow.

Met Éireann have said some “severe gusts” are expected along the West Coast and this could lead to fallen trees in places.

It will be windy also for the rest of the country on Sunday and largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing at times, these will be heaviest and most persistent in the west.

It will again be mild with temperatures hitting 10-13 degrees.

The beginning of next week is forecast to remain mild with dry spells throughout much of the country.

“Monday is a mainly dry day with the best of the sunny spells in Connacht and Ulster. It will be cloudier over Leinster and Ulster with some rain at times,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Tuesday will be largely cloudy but mostly dry with best of the sunshine in the southeast and temperatures will again feel mild for the time of year at around 10-12 degrees.

Rain will become more persistent in the northern half of the country as Tuesday progresses and this trend will continue into Wednesday where temperatures will once again hit 13 degrees.