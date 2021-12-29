Mild and unsettled weather expected over New Year’s weekend

Met Éireann said the weather will turn warmer and more unsettled over New Year's weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting a mix of mild and unsettled weather for the remaining days of 2021 and the start of the new year.

Overnight rain is continuing to clear north-eastwards this morning, giving way to drier and brighter conditions with just scattered patches of drizzle and sunny spells developing.

Fresh to strong and gusty west winds and will continue into the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 10C to 13C.

This evening, rain and drizzle will develop in the south and will spread northwards early tonight; later becoming widespread.

The rain and drizzle will continue overnight but will become light and patchy.

Lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C are expected with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the south coast.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry.

Rain will develop in the south towards midday and will spread northwards through the afternoon and evening. It will be heavy at times with a chance of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 13C with light to moderate southerly breezes, which will strengthen in the south later.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas.

It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight but will continue further north with lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

Friday morning - New Year’s Eve – will see rain clearing northwards and the rest of the day will be mild and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C in light southerly breezes.

On New Year’s Eve night another band of rain will spread north-eastwards across the country; bringing with it lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

On New Year's Day – Saturday - rain and drizzle will continue through the morning and will give way to some showers in the afternoon. Met Éireann is predicting a very mild start to 2022 with highest temperatures of 12C to 14C in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

On Saturday night, it said there is a possibility of heavy rain for a time in the south and southeast of the country.

However, Sunday will be a brighter day with sunshine, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the milder weather which is expected over the coming days is being caused by a “tropical maritime air mass”.

“Over the coming week, the jet stream will lie across Ireland or just to our north.

"This will allow a tropical maritime airmass to push up across Ireland from the southwest,” she said.

“It will be a mild end to 2021 as temperatures increase to well above average from midweek. On Monday and Tuesday, highest temperatures will range from 7C to 10C or 11C, but even milder on Wednesday and Thursday with highs expected to reach an unseasonable 12C to 15C.”

Current indications suggest that it will stay mild to start the New Year.

“Forecast pressure and airmass chart for Thursday 30th December 2021, showing a tropical maritime airmass spreading from the southwest. While there is still some uncertainty in the forecast for the start of the New Year, there’s no sign of settled weather.

"Low pressure looks likely to remain the dominant driver of our weather, with further spells of rain at times,” she added.

Meanwhile, the national weather service said early indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday of next week will be colder with fresh, gusty northwest winds and occasional showers.

