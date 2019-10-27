Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry container, have been released without charge and on bail, Essex police have confirmed.

Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry container, have been released without charge and on bail, Essex police have confirmed.

Migrant deaths: Three Irish people released without charge in UK as Essex police continue investigation

Last Friday, UK police arrested three more people suspected of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter. Two were a husband and wife originally from Ireland, who were registered owners of the truck driven by Mo Robinson. They told police they sold the truck a year ago.

Another man (46) was arrested at Stansted Airport later that day.

All three have been released without charge by Essex police, but remain on bail.

Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Pippa Mills. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The husband and wife have been released on bail until November 11, while the other man has been released on bail until November 13.

They remain on bail while further investigations take place, Essex police confirmed.

Yesterday Northern Irish man Mo Robinson (25), a truck driver, was charged in the UK with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Yesterday, gardai arrested a man suspected of driving the container from an unknown location on the Continent to Zeebrugge, in Belgium. There, it was shunted onto a ferry bound for Purfleet in Essex, without its cab and driver.

The man was arrested on arrival at Dublin Port yesterday, having travelled from Holyhead in Wales. He is in his 20s and from Northern Ireland.

Flowers left where the bodies of 39 people were found. Picture: PA

The 39 bodies were discovered in Grays, Essex in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The container travelled by ferry from Zebrugge in Belgium last Tuesday and docked in Purfleet, Essex at 12.30am on Wednesday.

Online Editors