Mid-ranking gardai to protest over four days in row over rosters

But no strike during visit of US President Joe Biden

Mid-ranking gardaí will protest over four days in the coming months as part of a deepening row over garda rosters.

However, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have ruled out striking during the US presidential visit next week.

Today at the AGSI's annual delegate conference in Galway it was also announced that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has withdrawn a directive to gardaí on gender identity in the workplace.

The directive, relating to the rights of people transitioning, had been criticised by the AGSI over a lack of consultation and training prior to its introduction.

Mr Harris also previously indicated that gardaí who use the wrong gender when addressing a person may be disciplined.

However, Garda Headquarters has withdrawn the directive amid further consultation, with the Commissioner due to address delegates this afternoon.

A key talking point ahead of the AGSI conference had been the possibility of a 'blue flu' day of action during the visit of US president Joe Biden next week amid a deepening row over garda rosters.

The move would likely have caused a major headache for the security planning of the event with annual leave and rest days for members of all ranks already cancelled during the visit to ensure sufficient numbers.

However, the AGSI this afternoon announced that it would be "cooperating under protest" during the visit "without future guarantees on cooperation on further VIPS visits".

Four protest days of action have been confirmed over May, June, July and August to highlight what the organisation say are concerns over health, safety, and welfare concerns around roster issues.

The 140 AGSI delegates, representing 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí, also issued a mandate that individual members have indicated their withdrawal of labour on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.

General Secretary of the AGSI, Antoinette Cunningham, said: “The conference also agreed that the above actions would be set aside if meaningful internal negotiations take place on Rosters.”

AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have been at logger heads with Commissioner Harris over a proposed new working time agreement.

The representative bodies have expressed their disappointment over talks reaching a deadlock, with Mr Harris indicating his intention for the matter to go to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Ms Cunningham this afternoon also said they will be seeking a programme of education on how to better support colleagues who wish to transition their gender and want to go through the transition process.

"The whole reason that we sought the withdrawal of this directive and I believe the reason that it has to be withdrawn is that the programme of education that is so badly needed in order to provide full and total support to colleagues who are transitioning and have transitioned in order to get this right.

"Because the worst thing we could do for people who wish to transition or have transitioned is misgender them, not give them the appropriate pronouns, not support them in the workplace, not provide the appropriate facilities – uniform, dress and anything else that they need in their transition. We as supervisors have a particular role in that, we want to support colleagues," Ms Cunningham said.

"So it’s more important to get this right rather than dropping a directive in without the appropriate information that is badly needed," she added.