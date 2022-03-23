Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to leave the United States this evening and attend the European Council meeting in Brussels tomorrow.

Mr Martin’s attendance at the meeting was in doubt since it was confirmed last week that he contracted Covid-19.

The Taoiseach has been isolating in Washington DC since testing positive for the virus during the State visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

However, in a statement released this evening a government spokesperson said Mr Martin has received two negative Covid-19 test results since then and will attend tomorrow’s “important” EU meeting.

"The Taoiseach will attend an important meeting of the European Council in Brussels tomorrow which will discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations,” the spokesperson said.

"He has now received two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and he will fly home from Washington DC this evening."

It comes as Mr Martin’s seven-day isolation period ended today.

The Taoiseach was forced to abandon plans for an in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden after testing positive for the virus prior to St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

President Biden is due to attend the EU summit.