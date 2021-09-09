Micheál Martin insists he will become Tánaiste next year and will lead Fianna Fáil into next election

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has again insisted he will become Tánaiste next year and will lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Mr Martin also refused to rule out the possibility of Fianna Fáil entering another coalition government with Fine Gael after that election. He was speaking at the start of his party’s think-in in Co Cavan where he is expected to hear significant criticism of Fianna Fáil’s recent electoral outings, its performance in Government, and its current standing in the polls.

Before the meeting got underway at the Slieve Russell Hotel, Mr Martin said he had been a member of the parliamentary party for many years and had “rarely seen unanimity” but that it was important to be united after the two-day meeting, which concludes on Friday.

In relation to becoming Tánaiste in December 2022, he said: “I am going to be very clear on what I've said all along, that I will be taking up that position and again we've entered into a coalition government.

“We've made commitments in respect of that, we are going to follow through on those commitments and again it’s not about the personalities, it's about the issues. It's about doing things that matter to people on the ground.”

He also said he would lead Fianna Fáil into the next election. “I’ve said it a hundred times,” he said.

Asked about entering another coalition with Fine Gael, the Fianna Fáil leader said: “We will assess the citation at the end of this term in Government and we will take decisions at that time based on our experience and based on the issues at that time.”

Mr Martin said that Fianna Fáil must be a party to look outwards and that people would respond to politicians who focus on substance and get things done. “We’re there to serve people, not ourselves,” he said.

Responding to criticism in a report into the last general election of Fianna Fáil remaining in confidence and supply for too long, Mr Martin said “it was unique, it did prove problematic towards the end” but that the party “put the country first” because of Brexit.

Arriving at the think-in earlier in the day, veteran Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said that party had remained in the confidence and supply deal for too long, noting the average lifespan of such arrangements in Europe was between 18 months to two years.

Mr Martin told the media it was difficult to distinguish the party’s policy on housing in the last election “because everybody was saying: ‘We’re going to build 50,000 houses.’”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said it was a “concern” that two people leading the implementation of the Sláintecare reforms of the health service, executive director Laura Magahy and the advisory council chair Tom Keane, had resigned on Wednesday.

He insisted the Government was committed to its principles, but said there were “capacity constraints” and that the HSE had not recruited the numbers that they had targeted despite being allocated funding.

Mr Martin hinted there would be changes to how the Sláintecare reform programme is being implemented. “I think what we need to look at is the dynamic of the implementation around Sláintecare between the Department of Health - you had the Sláintecare grouping within the Department of Health and then the HSE,” he said.

He said he will meet Mr Keane and Ms Magahy to get their views on the matter. “The Government is very clear in terms of its commitments to the principles and getting Sláintecare implemented,” he said.

Responding to the Irish Independent’s report on Thursday that the Pensions Commission has recommended delaying the increase in the pension age to 67 by seven years, Mr Martin said he had not received the commission’s report, but that “comprehensive decisions” based on it would be taken once he has.