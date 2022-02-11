Michael McGrath says he will donate his €200 energy rebate to charity but Leo Varadkar hasn’t thought about it

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said he personally does not need the €200 energy rebate and will be donating it to St Vincent de Paul.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was less certain when asked the same question, saying he hadn’t thought about it.

Much debate about the Government’s package to help hard-press families with the rising cost of living has centred on the €200 off every household’s electricity bill regardless of income.

Read More

Mr McGrath, who earns €225,000 a year, said: “I don’t need it and personally I’ll be making a donation of it to St Vincent du Paul. But that’s a matter for every individual who is receiving it and perhaps doesn’t need it.”

The Minister said the Government recognises that the measures that were announced yesterday won't meet every need" or solve everyone's financial problems.

He said it is a “genuine effort” to help and he believes it will make a positive difference for a “very large number of people”.

When asked what he intends to do with his €200 saving, Leo Varadkar said he hasn’t thought about it.

"Well, it'll come off the bill, obviously, so it'll be a discount. I haven't thought about it, to be honest," he told The Tonight Show on Virgin Media.

"To answer your question, it's not about me, it's about five million people in our country."

Host Claire Brock asked if it was "problematic" that everyone in the country, regardless of how much money they earn, would receive the same discount.

"We've done something that is very deliberate. There is €200 off your bill for every household, regardless of your income, and then there's a targeted additional €125 that you can use to pay your fuel bills and that's in the form of an increase in the fuel allowance,” Mr Varadkar said.

"That'll kick in in early March. But to answer your question – and it is a fair question – there are a lot of people who are on above-average incomes. The average income in Ireland is in and around €40,000, a lot of people on €40,000, €50,000, maybe €55,000 a year – they're on above-average incomes.”

"On paper, they might be really well off," the Tánaiste said.

"They're in the top 20pc. By definition, if you're over about €40,000 you're in the top 20pc. When you take account of the income tax they pay, PRSI, USC, childcare, rent, mortgage; sometimes they can be struggling with the bills, too.”

Mr McGrath said people will see the reduction in their electricity bill in the March/April billing cycle.

It will be administered by the householder’s own provider and it is expected to be applied to about 2.15 million electricity accounts on a domestic basis.

“I think if you look at the measures that were announced in both the Budget in last October and took effect in January alongside the measures that we confirmed yesterday, the bulk of them are targeted to those who need it the most,” Mr McGrath said.

He said there is a “safety net” within the social welfare system that people can apply for if they need additional help.

“There really isn’t a need for any older person to be sitting at home in the cold and afraid to turn on the heating or for a lone parent having to make a choice between food or turning on heating. There is a safety net within the social welfare system, and it is administered through community welfare officers all over the country,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s called an exceptional needs payment and Minister Heather Humphreys made it very clear to us yesterday that we do want people to reach out and seek help. It will be dealt with on a sympathetic basis, completely discreetly.”

Last year, he said, 55,000 payments were paid with an average payment of €770 in these circumstances.

Mr McGrath said the measures are for those who need it the most, while also offering some relief to everyone.

“It is a payment of €200 including VAT that is going to be applied to every domestic electricity account around the country because we believe that while there is undoubtedly a need to target measures to those who are most in need, and I believe we have done that, that many other people are struggling too,” he said.

“And there are many untold stories and hidden stories of people even on middle incomes who need greater assistance and we felt as a government that it was important that they get support too.”

Mr McGrath said the Government felt a need to act “swiftly” in delivering these measures to people.

“The need to act swiftly, we considered all the issues including targeting and we have targeted a whole range of measures to people on low incomes. I think speed of execution and getting this to people quickly we felt was imperative,” he said.

“Many holiday homes also have very large mortgages attached to them, we did not have a means of excluding in the way that we’re applying this reduction in electricity bill of removing holiday homes for example from benefitting from that payment.”

“Minister Ryan has confirmed that people who use prepaid electricity will also get the benefit of this reduction.”

Mr McGrath said the 20pc reduction in public transport fares is a "very important initiative" across all the different public transport platforms and the commitment is for a reduction until the end of the year.

He said he wants to reassure "workers who are delivering these vital services" that it will not be at their expense as the money to fund these price cuts will be coming from the Exchequer.