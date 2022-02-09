Michael Lynn used ‘web of deceit’ in theft of €27m from banks

A solicitor engaged in “a web of deceit” to steal over €27m from various financial institutions by drawing down multiple mortgages on the same properties, a jury has been told.

The sums allegedly stolen by Michael Lynn included a total of €11.75m borrowed from three different banks in 2007 for the purchase of a €5.5m family home, Glenlyon House, in Howth, Co Dublin.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the method used by Mr Lynn was to apply to at least two different financial institutions for mortgage finance in relation an individual property.

The opening day of his trial on 21 counts of theft from seven different financial institutions heard allegations individual banks loaned the sums requested without having any knowledge that other lenders had already provided finance on the same properties.

Prosecution counsel Patrick McGrath SC said Mr Lynn misled the financial institutions as part of the process used to secure the loans.

He said Mr Lynn submitted statements of affairs purportedly prepared by a firm of accountants.

Mr McGrath said undertakings, purportedly signed by a partner in Mr Lynn’s firm, Fiona McAleenan, that the interest of banks in particular properties would be registered with the Land Registry, were also provided.

The prosecution counsel told jurors they would hear evidence that the statements of affairs were not accurate and were not prepared by the firm of accountants.

He said they would also hear evidence that “a significant number” of undertakings were forgeries and had not been signed by Ms McAleenan but by Liz Doyle, an employee in the firm on Mr Lynn’s instruction.

The interest of the banks in the properties were also not registered, Mr McGrath said.

Mr Lynn (53), with an address at Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, replied “not guilty” to each of the 21 charges of theft, which relate to various dates in 2006 and 2007, when they were put to him.

The financial institutions involved are Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd, Danske Bank trading as National Irish Bank, ACC, Irish Life and Permanent trading as PTSB and Irish Nationwide.

Opening the case, Mr McGrath said the jury would hear the same addresses “again and again and again” in relation to applications for mortgages.

An example of this, he said, was a count relating to the receipt by Mr Lynn of €2.7m from Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank on December 13, 2006 in respect of eight properties in Dublin.

According to Mr McGrath, the evidence would show Mr Lynn also applied to Ulster Bank for finance to purchase eleven properties, five of which were the same as those in his Bank of Ireland application.

Mr McGrath said the prosecution’s case was that Mr Lynn misled various institutions to facilitate theft and engaged in “a web of deceit”.

“It will be our contention that when you hear all the evidence in the case, including from individuals working in these institutions, documents provided by Mr Lynn and evidence from Ms McAleenan and Ms Doyle, you will be satisfied Mr Lynn is guilty of each of these offences,” he said.

The case, which is being heard by an extended jury panel of 15, is expected to last up to 14 weeks before Judge Martin Nolan.