Michael Flatley ‘in intense rehearsals’ for anniversary dance show on St Patrick's Day

Michael Flatley at his home at Castlehyde, Co Cork. Photo: Tony Gavin

Michael Flatley during a performance of 'Lord of the Dance'. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Michael Flatley is due to perform his classic 'Lord of the Dance' routine in London on March 17, 2022. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Michael Flatley pictured with his wife Niamh as they prepare for Christmas

MICHAEL FLATLEY is hopeful of unveiling a special 25th anniversary show in London on St Patrick's Day 2022.

The popular dancer says it has been a very difficult two years for the live entertainment industry across the globe. He believes the world is now crying out for “the hope and inspiration" provided by live music, dance and theatre.

The Omicron variant surge – which has hit hospitality and live entertainment across the world just as it prepared for the peak Christmas season – came as the latest blow to the already battered sector.

Mr Flatley – who shot to fame with Riverdance in 1994, launched his own hit show, Lord of the Dance, two years later.

Now, he plans to mark the 25th anniversary of the hugely successful show with a special global tour.

"I'm in intense rehearsals at the moment for the 25th anniversary show," he said.

"It is hard to believe it’s 25 years but we wanted to mark such a special anniversary with a special show.

"It is the best cast we have had in years and we are just praying that the Covid-19 rules allow us to go ahead."

Mr Flatley said the anniversary show and tour is expected to open in London's Apollo Theatre on St Patrick's Day, with all the proceeds from the night going to the Ireland Fund charity.

The Chicago-born dance star said that despite the setbacks of Covid-19 over the past 21 months, he wants to focus on the positive – and the recovery of live entertainment in 2022.

He was awarded the Freedom of London two months ago and also won a Best Actor award at the Monaco Film Festival for his role in the spy thriller Blackbird.

He also used the year to launch a high-profile charity campaign to raise funds for those working with the homeless in Ireland and the UK.

Mr Flatley continues to work with Focus Ireland in this regard.

"It has been a tough and challenging time for everyone but I think it is important that we don't lose sight of what we also have to be thankful for,” he said.

He acknowledged the live entertainment industry has been among those hit hardest by the pandemic.

"It has been far too long – this has dragged on way too long. We need to give people a little entertainment. People are desperate to go and see a show. We are all desperate to go and put on those shows.

"My dancers have had more than a year of their lives stolen from them in their prime.

"It breaks my heart to see so many talented young people not being able to perform when they are at their peak. We have got to be able to get them back to work."

Mr Flatley contributed with the choreography of Riverdance before launching his own hit shows, firstly Lord of the Dance and then Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Considered the world's premier dancer, his feet were once insured for €50 million.

He also spent €30m restoring his north Cork mansion Castlehyde to its 18th century glory.

His dance shows have broken records in New York, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Sydney, and Johannesburg.

Lord of the Dance generated so much income during its record-breaking run in Las Vegas that he was personally honoured by the Governor of Nevada.

"The promoters have been having a very, very tough time (during the pandemic). A lot of them have had to close.

"Others are having a very, very difficult time. I know them and there is goodwill everywhere. Somehow, between all of us, we have to get the entertainment business back."

Mr Flatley said the pandemic-hit world desperately needed the uplift to spirits offered by arts and cultural events.

"Nothing can be better for the spirit than going to hear live music or watch a live show. It is inspirational. It is what we all need."