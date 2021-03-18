Michael Barrymore – once ITV’s biggest star before Lubbock death blighted career

Michael Barrymore after finishing in second place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. Photo: Yui Mok

The circumstances surrounding the 2001 death of Stuart Lubbock at Michael Barrymore's home is a mystery that has blighted a once-stellar career for two decades.

This week saw the UK celebrity hit the headlines again after a 50-year-old man was arrested for questioning by Essex police in the latest twist in the case.

A controversy that just won't go away, Barrymore (68) was one of the UK’s best-loved stars during the 1990s with a popularity that rivalled Ant & Dec.

The award-winning comedian was a household name in Britain and able to command a hefty six-figure salary thanks to his huge profile fronting game-shows like ITV’s Strike It Lucky.

The show pulled in audiences of 18 million viewers and led to the half-Irish star getting his eponymous light-entertainment show, Barrymore, in 1991 and his own catch-phrase ‘awight’ (alright).

A mixture of celebrity interviews and performances by Barrymore himself, it ran for nine years and was nominated for multiple awards, commanding an annual fee of more than €2m.

It was a dizzying level of success for someone who came from such humble beginnings, growing up in the disadvantaged Dickens estate in Bermondsey, London.

Born Michael Ciaran Parker, he was the youngest of three children to an Irish mother named Margaret and a father called George, who walked out on the family when Barrymore was just 11.

His love of performing started off with a stint as a redcoat in Butlins and the West End before winning a 1975 competition called ‘New Faces’ before landing The Michael Barrymore Show in 1983.

He worked hard building up his profile, courting publicity and building up a large circle of celebrity friends until he had become a household favourite by the 1990s.

But while it appeared he couldn’t put a foot wrong in his professional life, cracks were starting to show in his personal life.

Although married at the time to his manager Cheryl Cocklin, whom he had been with since 1974, he gave an impromptu performance in 1995 at a well-known gay bar in London where he ‘came out’ to the crowd.

The couple divorced n 1997 and she went on to publish the autobiography Catch a Falling Star in 2002, which contained details of their acrimonious split.

He also fought a well-publicised battle with alcohol and drug abuse and had his first stint in a treatment centre in 1994 before returning to his TV commitments.

He fronted several popular shows including Kids Say the Funniest Things in 1998 along with game-show Strike it Rich.

In 2000, he won the Most Popular Entertainment Presenter accolade at the prestigious National Television Awards for the fifth time, a huge achievement only rivalled by his successors Ant and Dec.

But just a year later, he would find himself at the centre of one of the biggest celebrity scandals of the year after a young butcher and dad-of-two named Stuart Lubbock (31) was found face down in a pool at the entertainer’s home.

He was one of eight guests at the party in the star’s Essex mansion on March 31, 2001, when he was found unconscious before being brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem showed the deceased had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream and the cause of death was found to be drowning.

Barrymore has always denied any involvement in the man’s death and at his inquest in 2002 said he could not jump in to try and save him because he could not swim.

The coroner recorded an open verdict in the inquest and ITV cancelled his contract after its conclusion.

He tried hard to reinvent himself and build back up his once-glittering career, including a stint on Celebrity Big Brother where it was clear he was a broken man. He won the sympathy of the British public and it saw him finishing up as runner-up to Chantelle Houghton in 2006.

But it appeared he could not escape the ghosts of his past as police continued to pursue their investigation in Mr Lubbock’s death with ‘fresh leads’ occasionally hitting the headlines over the years and an arrest by police in 2007.

He was due to make his most recent TV comeback in 2020 by taking part in ITV’s hit series Dancing On Ice. But one month before starting the hit show, he was forced to pull out due to a broken hand, an injury sustained while he fell in training.

Last year, Barrymore said he wanted another investigation into Mr Lubbock's death by a new police force.

He was also heavily critical of a 2020 documentary which aired on Channel 4 called Barrymore: The Body in the Pool which he described as “vile and vicious".

Online Editors