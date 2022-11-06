| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mica scandal: First confirmed case in Northern Ireland is family home made from defective building blocks

Danny and Kate Rafferty at their home on the outskirts of Derry. Picture by Lorcan Doherty Expand

Close

Danny and Kate Rafferty at their home on the outskirts of Derry. Picture by Lorcan Doherty

Danny and Kate Rafferty at their home on the outskirts of Derry. Picture by Lorcan Doherty

Danny and Kate Rafferty at their home on the outskirts of Derry. Picture by Lorcan Doherty

Ciaran O'Neill

The first confirmed case in Northern Ireland of mica-damaged building blocks has been discovered in a house, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

It is a major development in a scandal which is already affecting thousands of crumbling homes in the Republic.

Most Watched

Privacy