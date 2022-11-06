Mica scandal: First confirmed case in Northern Ireland is family home made from defective building blocks

The first confirmed case in Northern Ireland of mica-damaged building blocks has been discovered in a house, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

It is a major development in a scandal which is already affecting thousands of crumbling homes in the Republic.

The Irish government has signed off on a controversial €2.7bn-plus mica scheme which will offer affected homeowners 100pc redress up to a cap of €420,000. However, a huge legal action has been launched involving hundreds of families who say the grants will not cover the full rebuild costs.

Mica is a natural mineral found in quarried rock. When this rock is used for building materials, a certain amount of mica ends up in the finished blocks and sand. Regulations allow for up to 1pc impurities, including mica, in concrete blocks.

However, blocks used in mica-affected homes have been found to have up to 15pc impurities. Mica absorbs water and this causes cracks and the weakening of the blocks.

It is believed more than 7,000 homes in the Republic, the majority of which are in Donegal and Mayo, contain mica-damaged blocks.

Despite the huge number of properties affected over the border, no cases of mica damage had been confirmed in Northern Ireland – until now.

Danny and Kate Rafferty’s home at Ballyarnett in Derry was built in 2005/06. They still have the receipts which show concrete blocks used in the property were bought from a company in Co Donegal.

The couple, who live in the house with their two children, first noticed cracks on the outside walls of the property several years ago. After paying £1,000 for an engineer’s survey, the Raffertys were told in September the cracks were caused by defective mica blocks.

Other tests costing several thousand pounds will be needed to clarify how badly the house is affected by mica, but the Raffertys, who only have a few years left on their mortgage, are fearful the house may have to be demolished.

“It is an absolute nightmare,” Mr Rafferty told the Sunday Independent. “If we were to fund this ourselves, the best case scenario would be about £40,000 and the worst case scenario could be up to £100,000, depending on what we need done.

“We have been told that once cracks start to appear, water will get into the wall and the problem will only get worse.”

Mr Rafferty said the authorities in Northern Ireland may have been “in denial” that mica-affected blocks from the Republic had been used in constructing buildings in the Northern Ireland but added his own family’s experience proved this was not true.

“It should be up to Stormont to say to the Irish government your materials have affected houses here and you should be providing support for the families affected. It is time for Stormont to act now,” he said.

The Raffertys have joined a legal action being taken by Dublin-based law firm Coleman Legal LLP on behalf of hundreds of people whose homes are affected by mica.

The affected homeowners have issued legal instructions to sue Donegal-based block supplier Cassidy Brothers, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The number of cases is so large, Coleman Legal LLP has agreed with the Courts Service to issue the cases in rolling tranches of 150.

Homeowners involved in the legal action say proposed government grants will not cover the full costs of rebuilding their properties, and argue many will be left with remaining costs of thousands.

They hope the courts will award the difference between the State grant and what they say is the true cost of the rebuild.

Owners of commercial, holiday or agricultural properties excluded from the grant scheme say they have no option but to take legal action.

The cases are being funded by a not-for-profit company, Donegal Concrete Defects, set up by two Donegal businessmen, Shaun Hegarty and Adrian Sheridan. Both men’s families have been impacted by the mica scandal.

In a recent statement, Cassidy Brothers declined to comment on the matters before the High Court. However, the company said it had always “adhered rigidly” to the industry standards set down by government and regulatory bodies in the manufacturing of all products. “All Cassidy Bros products always met all of the required standards at the point of manufacture,” the statement said.

The first statement of claim in connection with the legal action was submitted to the High Court last week on behalf of Donegal couple William and Gráinne Doherty. Construction of their home in Malin Head began in 2005 and they moved in in 2008. However, in the latter half of 2016, cracks started to appear in the property. The property has a high mica content and will have to be demolished.

Given the Raffertys live in Northern Ireland, it is understood their case will be regarded as an international case in the legal action.

Despite being outside the Republic, their legal team will argue homeowners from Northern Ireland who used blocks bought in the Republic to build their properties should be eligible for financial support.

While the Raffertys’ Derry home is the first confirmed case of defective mica blocks having been used in a property in Northern Ireland, a spokesperson for Coleman Legal LLP said they had recently been contacted by more Northern Ireland families who believe their homes may also be affected.

“We have recently been contacted by a number of families in the Derry and Tyrone areas regarding concerns they have about defective blocks in their homes. We have been contacted by around 12 families in the past week alone,” the spokesperson said.

“We also have a significant number of Northern Ireland clients whose second homes in Donegal are not part of the grant scheme.”