Met Éireann issues yellow warning for thunderstorms tomorrow

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country, as storms will roll in over the island all day tomorrow. The yellow warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow and lasts until 7pm. Low pressure will move in from the Atlantic tonight, which will bring a “belt of heavy rain overnight and tomorrow morning”, said a Met Éireann forecaster. “We’re not really expecting it to be thundery overnight, but once that heavy rain clears through then there’s really quite frequent showers moving in from the Atlantic behind it. Those are the ones we’re expecting to be quite thundery,” she said. Met Éireann is warning of “thunderstorm activity with the risk of lightning and hail, which will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions”. The yellow warning means that conditions will potentially be dangerous locally. Drivers are advised to take care tomorrow as it expected there will be poor visibility, dangerous road conditions and spot flooding. The thunderstorms will move from the west to the east during the course of the day. “We have the warning out from about 6am until 7pm, but in the Dublin area you wouldn’t really expect to be seeing thunderstorm activity until the later in the afternoon or early evening, whereas if you’re in Galway it will be late morning or early afternoon,” said the Met Éireann forecaster. The low pressure causing the thundery weather will be slow moving over the country, so we can expect it to stick around for the coming days. Heavy thundery showers are also possible for Friday, while it will still be showery at the weekend, with Sunday being the drier day. The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland. A yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry comes into effect tomorrow afternoon at 1pm and remains in place until 10pm. “Heavy slow moving thunderstorms will give a risk of flooding and travel disruption,” said the UK Met Office. A small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland comes into effect at midnight, until midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning. “South to southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher on Thursday on all coasts of Ireland, with winds veering northwesterly and reaching force 6 or higher on Irish coasts from Dungarvan to Mizen Head to Erris Head on Thursday evening,” said Met Éireann.