‘Metal for Life has given me my voice back... it’s a place where I can be myself’

Mental health support groups and events return for metal music fans

Rock on: Chris Mulholland, Gillian Kansanaho, Ahti Kansanaho, James Loveday, Gareth Ruddock and Aaron Cullen Expand

Amy Cochrane

Founders of an initiative providing mental health support and advice for metal music fans across Northern Ireland has said that they are pleased to see a return to live music and their all-important peer support groups.

Metal for Life NI is a non-profit charitable organisation which supports the mental health of metal music fans across the region.

