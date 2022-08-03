Met Éireann: Why hot, dry July was a record-beating month

July was a warm and dry month with above average temperatures in many areas. Stock photo.

LAST month was hot and dry with above-average temperatures recorded across many parts of the country, according to Met Éireann’s weather round-up.

The highest temperature of the month was 33C at Phoenix Park in Dublin on July 18 – a record for the forecasting station.

Rainfall was below average across the country, with values ranging from 31pc of normal levels at Shannon Airport, which was its driest July since 1989, to 82pc at Malin Head in Co Donegal.

On July 24, the wettest day of the month was recorded at Finner, Co Donegal, when 24.8mm of rain fell.

It rained on only six days at Oak Park, Co Carlow, but rain fell on 22 days at Malin Head and at Finner.

No air or ground frost were reported during July.

Along with Phoenix Park, eight other stations reported on July 18 their highest daily temperature ever.

These were Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, at 31.9C; Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, with 31.4C; Gurteen, Co Tipperary, with 31C; Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, on 30.8C; Athenry, Co Galway, and Dunsany, Co Meath, both with 30.5C; Mullingar, Co Westmeath, at 30.4C; and Dublin Airport, with 29.6C.

One station had its highest July daily maximum temperature on record – Shannon Airport, with a recorded 30.8C.

Monthly sunshine values ranged from 135.3 hours at Shannon Airport to 152.3 hours at Casement Aerodrome.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded was 15.7 at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on July 10.

The number of dull days ranged from two at Dublin Airport to nine at Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Wind was not significantly strong as there were no days with gales, strong gales or storms reported during July.

The month finished with Atlantic weather fronts moving in from the west, bringing further bands of rain and showers.