Met Éireann warns of hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding as weather warnings in place for 10 counties

Road users are advised to watch out for “hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding" this morning as a status yellow wind and rain warnings remain in place for 10 counties.

The warning is active for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo until 3pm today.

Met Éireann said: “Strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon. These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with ‘with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.”

Meanwhile, another yellow alert for wind and rain has been issued for the entire country from 10pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

“Heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday, possibly turning wintry in places, will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds. This will lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding.”

Met Éireann said today will be wet and windy, with outbreaks of rain tracking up from the southwest through the morning with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding. The rain will clear to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail, in highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

It will be drier for a time early tonight, however, wind will build and very heavy rain, turning wintry in parts, will move in across the country; last to arrive to the east. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will start very wet and windy, with widespread heavy rain and localised flooding accompanied by strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds. Some falls of sleet and snow are possible too. However, a clearance will develop across the west and southwest into the afternoon with sunny spells developing and highest temperatures ranging from 2 and 6 degrees.

Wednesday night will be largely dry and clear as the last of a wintry falls clear into the Irish Sea. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -5 to -1 degrees. A sharp or severe frost will set in with some icy stretches too.

Met Éireann said Thursday will likely to be one of the drier and brighter days this week. Most areas will be dry with sunny spells, but with freshening southerly winds developing later and highest temperatures of 7 to 9 or 10 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually move up from the southwest on Thursday night. Some frost is possible ahead of this, especially across the north and east. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees are expected.

Met Éireann said the last of the overnight rain will clear from the east early on Friday morning to leave a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heavy or thundery with possible hail and highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Meanwhile, the weekend will continue unsettled with further spells of rain and showers, however, some long dry spells are expected too. Highest temperatures generally of 8 to 10 degrees have be forecast.