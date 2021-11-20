Met Éireann warns of ‘chilly nights’ as cold front moves in from today

Met Éireann said frost is on the way on Sunday night

Wrap up in your winter warmers, it’s about to get chilly as Met Éireann warns of a temperature drop in the coming days.

Today a cold front will push across the country introducing a much colder polar maritime airmass.

This will bring daytime temperatures generally in single figures from tomorrow and through next week, along with some cold nights and an increased chance of frosts.

Commenting on the weather for this weekend, Met Éireann meteorologist, Liz Walsh, said today, “will start mainly dry in the south and east with some bright or sunny breaks, but it’ll be a damp start in the north and west with cloud and rain associated with a cold front. It’ll be a reversal of fortunes for the afternoon as the cold front clears the north and west, turning brighter and colder with just a few showers, but as this cold front makes its way across the country it’ll bring cloudier and wetter weather to southern and eastern areas.”

“Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with some sunny spells and showers. Temperatures will be around 6 to 9 Celsius, though it’ll feel chillier in the brisk northerly winds. On Sunday night we’ll see the first widespread frost of this autumn so far, as temperatures fall close to or below freezing across the country,” she added.

Ms Walsh said on Sunday a large area of high pressure will build across Ireland and this will bring a good deal of “dry, bright and crisp” weather on Monday.

Tuesday will still be a dry day though there will be more cloud in places, especially over the northern half of the country, and a few patches of drizzle. It will be another “chilly night”, though frosts will be largely confined to southern areas where clear spells are most likely according to Ms Walsh.

WINTRY CONDITIONS

Commenting on the forecast into the middle of next week, Ms Walsh said: “It looks set to turn unsettled and colder still from around midweek. We’re keeping a close eye on some low-pressure development between Iceland and Norway which could bring windy and wet weather to Ireland later on Wednesday and perhaps the chance of some wintry showers Wednesday night and into Thursday.”

“While it’s not unusual to get these types of weather conditions in late November, it will be a bit of shock to the system because our weather has been generally mild and benign lately,” she added.

Met Éireann is warning that the unique risks brought by winter can occur suddenly and unexpectedly.

The weather service is advising members of the public to make sure they are prepared for whatever the weather may bring during the winter months ahead.

