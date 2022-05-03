Met Éireann says humid temperatures to hold this week with sunny spells expected

Met Éireann said there will be bright, sunny spells and scattered showers in many parts today, however it will stay mild.

It will be cloudy overall, but some showers will affect eastern counties, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest during the afternoon. Patchy rain will arrive to other areas towards nightfall. It will feel mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

It will stay mostly cloudy tonight, with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. Hill, mist and coastal fog are expected too, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with further patchy rain or drizzle for a time - mainly in the northeast and east. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine, though patchy drizzle will arrive in the west coast by evening. It will feel mild and humid with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in no more than moderate north westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy with a little showery rain through the day on Thursday, but with longer drier spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees are expected, mildest and brightest across the east and south of the country, in no more than moderate south westerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will push down from the northwest on Thursday night.

Met Éireann said any lingering overnight rain will soon clear, and it will brighten up with sunshine and scattered showers following, all in moderate northwest breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees are forecast.

“High pressure will make for a fairly pleasant outlook into the coming weekend. It will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just light breezes. Rather warm too,” Met Éireann said.