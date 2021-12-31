Met Éireann report shows average temperatures rose again across 2021

2021 brought a mix of extreme weather conditions including freezing Ice and snow, cyclonic winds and heatwaves to many parts of the country.

That’s according to Met Éireann’s end of year weather statement, which has revealed the 2021 was another warm year for Ireland as a whole, including provisionally the warmest Autumn and September on record.

Met Éireann said the year got off to an “unsettled and rather wet start” as Atlantic low pressure dominated the weather in Ireland; steering Storm Christopher over the country in January with further spells of wet weather in February.

March saw generally mixed weather but high pressure, which became well established during April, brought a very dry and cold month thanks to a cool a polar airmass that dominated for much of April.

While May was a “cool and wet month” with above average rainfall and below average temperatures, June and July brought a “memorable summer” with warm, dry and sunny weather nationwide.

The fine spell was dominated by above average temperature recorded across all of Met Éireann’s weather stations, while most stations also saw above average sunshine and below average rainfall.

July in particular was a notable month “characterised by widespread heatwaves” and long dry spells. Met Éireann said a blocking high pressure and tropical continental airmass led to the hot and dry conditions, with weather service issuing its first ever “High Temperature warning” advising the public to take care in the heat.

It said at least ten weather stations across Ireland reached heatwave conditions, where temperatures of at least 25°C were recorded for at least five days in a row.

Ireland had its first ‘Tropical Night’ in 20 years at Valentia Observatory in Kerry, where temperatures overnight did not fall below 20°C.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland set a new record for highest temperature, with 31.3°C reached in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone and Co. Armagh on 21 and 22 July.

Following the heatwave which ended with some intense and thundery downpours and flash flooding, August was a month of “mild and changeable weather”. The mild theme continued into September, which was provisionally the warmest September on record for Ireland with temperature records broken at several stations including Phoenix Park, which had its warmest September in 122 years.

October and November were also mild months with mean temperatures above average across the country.

While October was a rather wet thanks to several Atlantic low pressures, including ex-Hurricane Sam, November was a dry month dominated by high pressure; except for Storm Arwen which brought wet and windy conditions to northern areas towards the end of November.

Met Éireann said December has been another mild month that will be most remembered for Storm Barra which brought severe and damaging winds triggering Orange and Red wind warnings for many areas.

Record breaking year

Several temperature records were broken in 2021, in particular station records during the summer heatwaves.

The Met Éireann report noted a continuing pattern of milder temperatures, with Ireland seeing provisionally both its warmest September and warmest Autumn on record.

The average temperature in September was 15.28°C which is 2.3°C above average.

The average temperature in Autumn was 12.02°C, 1.8°C above average.

The report stated that “it is clear we are also on track for another warm year with temperatures around 0.9°C above average”. It said this would make 2021 the 11th consecutive year with temperatures above Ireland’s average.

Commenting on the report, Senior Climatologist at Met Éireann Keith Lambkin said: “These temperature trends we are seeing in Ireland are in line with the average temperature rise we are seeing around the world, due to human caused climate change. While future temperature projections vary depending on many factors, ‘all’ future projections suggest further warming. This warming, as well as associated defensive actions, is likely to affect everyone in some shape or form.”