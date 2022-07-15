Met Eireann pinpoints weekend hotspots as mercury to reach 30C

With the hottest day of the year expected, Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy revealed the areas that will experience the highest temperatures of up to 30C this weekend:

Saturday

Hotspots: Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, and Laois will experience temperatures between 21C and 26C

Elsewhere: Very mild throughout the country with temperatures within the low twenties.

Black Cloud? The south of the country will be slightly cooler, due to a light southerly breeze, with some potentially isolated showers also.

Sunday

Hotspots: The midlands will continue to experience the highest temperatures of up to 28C, this will also be seen in Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary.

Croker cooker: Temperatures are expected to be around 27C at throw-in for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final in Croke Park

Elsewhere: Ulster and Connacht can expect temperatures within the mid-twenties, but this will not reach into the high twenties.

Black Cloud? It will remain slightly cooler down the south of the country as a southernly breeze persists but will be dry, with hazy sunshine throughout the day.

Monday

Hotspots: If Ireland is to reach temperatures of 30C then it is most likely to happen in the midlands on Monday

Elsewhere: North Munster and parts of Leinster will also experience temperatures in the high twenties, where Ulster and Connacht will remain in the mid-twenties.

Black Cloud? Not really! All counties are expected to experience sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday, with coastal areas expected to be slightly cooler but still warm.

Ms Kelly said: “For the most part it’s going to be warmest in the midlands, that is where we will see the highest temperatures over the next few days, as well as north Munster and parts of Leinster.

“The further in land you go, the warmer it will get.

“The hottest weather is stretching across the central ban of the country, particularly on Monday the midlands and parts of south Leinster will really see those high temperatures.”

“If we are to hit 30 degrees, that would be mainly the midlands and Leinster and kind of north Munster as well so possibly parts of Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary.

Near coastal areas, it will still be warm but slightly cooler as we will experience a light coastal breeze.

“As you would expect nearer to the coast it would be a little bit cooler, the edge will just be taken off the heat there.”

The north and west, although not as warm, will also experience warm temperatures around the mid-twenties.

“Usually the north and west get stuck with the caveat but actually the winds are coming from the south on Monday into Tuesday.

“What that means is that the coolest temperatures will be along the south coast so Connacht and Ulster will see temperatures into the mid-high 20s anyway on Monday and Sunday.”

Ms Kealy said that the light-moderate wind will begin down south, starting with Cork and making its way up through the country.

Although the midlands are expected to be the warmest counties throughout the country, Ms Kealy said that high temperatures will be seen all over.

“The high temperatures really are across the bord, it is going to feel really hot throughout the country.”

She explained how Sunday and Monday will be similar but on Tuesday we will see a change beginning in the south of the country.

Counties in Leinster are expected to see the last of the high temperatures and sunshine on Tuesday before the good spell of weather ends.

“Tuesday will be a bit different, there will be some heavy showers coming up from the south on Tuesday, so that will hit around Tuesday evening and those heavy showers could be quite thundery.

“They will also take the edge off the temperatures as well so we will still see quite a warm day on Tuesday, but we will start to see the temperatures retreat a little bit.

“The highest temperatures will be in the eastern half of the country on Tuesday and then by Wednesday the temperatures will have fallen back to normal throughout the country.”