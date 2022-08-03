Met Éireann: July was a mainly warm month with above average temperatures and lack of rainfall

July was a warm and dry month with above average temperatures in many areas. Stock photo.

July was a warm and dry month with above average temperatures recorded in many different areas across the country, according to Met Éireann.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin on Monday 18 with a temperature of 33C, which is the station’s highest daily temperature ever recorded.

Rainfall was below average across the country with values ranging from 31pc at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, which was its driest July since 1989, to 82pc at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

July’s wettest day was recorded at Finner, Co Donegal with 24.8 mm on Sunday 24.

The number of rain days ranged from six days at Oak Park, Co Carlow to 22 days at both Malin Head, Co Donegal and Finner, Co Dongeal.

The number of wet days ranged from four days at Oak Park, Co Carlow to 13 days at both Newport, Co Mayo and Malin Head, Co Donegal.

There was no air or ground frost reported during July. Along with Phoenix Park, eight other stations reported their highest daily temperature, for any month, on record, all on Monday 18.

These were Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin with 31.9C, Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon with 31.4C, Gurteen, Co Tipperary with 31.0C, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan with 30.8C, Athenry, Co Galway and Dunsany, Co Meath with 30.5C, Mullingar, Co Westmeath with 30.4C and Dublin Airport, Co Dublin with 29.6C.

One station had its highest July daily maximum temperature on record, this was Shannon Airport, Co Clare with 30.8C.

The percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 97pc with 135.3 hours at Shannon Airport, Co Clare to 99pc with 152.3 hours at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 15.7 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford on Sunday 10.

The number of dull days ranged from two days at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin to nine days at Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Wind was not significantly strong as there were no days with gales, strong gales or storms reported during July.

The month finished with Atlantic weather fronts moving in from the west bringing further bands of rain or showers.