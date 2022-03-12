Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for 14 counties ahead of wet and windy weekend

The weekend is set to be very unsettled across the country with heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties and a Status Yellow rain warning for seven others, with two counties in Munster on alert for both wind and rain.

The wind alert, covering counties Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow, comes into force at 3pm on Saturday and is valid until 9am on Sunday.

Strong southeast winds with some severe gusts of 90-110km/h are to be expected, with the strongest winds in coastal areas.

The Status Yellow rain warning that was issued yesterday for six counties and all of Munster has since been updated.

The warning, covering counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and all of Munster, comes into effect at 3pm today and is valid until 9am on Sunday.

The forecaster predicts heavy rain will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, after a dry and bright start this morning, the weekend is set to be wet and windy.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said conditions will turn blustery from noon onwards.

“It’s bright and dry across the country at the moment but that’s going to be fairly short lived, there’s a weather system moving up towards us from the south and that’s going to bring wet and windy weather to the south coast by around noon,” he said.

“And then that wet and windy weather is going to gradually move up through the country through the afternoon and this evening.

“Now the significant features of it are that there will be strong southeasterly winds and because it’s moving up from the south those winds will then obviously be strongest along the south coast and the east coast.

“So, the yellow level wind warning is for just very strong gusty winds for those coastal counties.

“Then with that, it’s also pushing up from the south with some fairly heavy rain and with the southeasterly breezes the heavy rain gets pushed in, so which means that it’s going to be quite wet in Munster in particular and in south Leinster.

“It’s going to turn quite wet really from this afternoon onwards as that moves up. The heaviest rain and the strongest winds in the south and the east.”

There will be heavy bursts of rain tonight in places with a continued possibility of localised flooding with lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

Mr Murphy added: “We’re going to have more windy and showery conditions overnight and then on Sunday as well.

“So, really this morning is the best period of the weekend the rest is going to be quite wet and windy.”

The best of any bright or sunny spells on Sunday are expected across the south and east of the country with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C in strong and gusty southwest winds.

It will be fresh and rather breezy on Sunday night with clear spells and showers.

More persistent rain will move in across northern counties for a time, possibly falling as snow on high ground.

It will turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C, coldest in southern counties where winds will fall light towards dawn.