Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for three counties.

The alert, covering counties Dublin, Kildare and Meath, came into force at 2.55pm today and is valid until 6pm this evening.

The national forecaster said further heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms and the chance of hail this afternoon.

There will also be hazardous driving conditions with possible spot flooding in parts.

It will be a blustery afternoon with scattered showers, many heavy with isolated thunderstorms and hail showers.

There will be some sunny spells between showers. South to southwest winds will be moderate to fresh, strong in coastal areas especially along the west and northwest.

Wave overtopping is possible along Atlantic coasts with highest temperatures between 13C and 16C. Winds and showers will ease this evening.

It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow morning with showery outbreaks of rain moving northwards across the country.

It will become drier in most places during the afternoon with some hazy sunny spells. Later in the afternoon however a spell of heavier rain will move into the southwest, spreading into the west in the evening.

It will be very mild with highs of between 15C and 18C and moderate southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty later.