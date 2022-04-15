Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for two counties with the possibility of flooding.

The alert, covering counties Kerry and Cork, comes into force at 4pm on Saturday and is valid until the same time on Sunday.

The forecast is for spells of heavy rain from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon with localised flooding possible and hazardous driving conditions.

It will turn rather misty or foggy tonight. Later in the night, patchy drizzle will move into the south with lowest temperatures between 4C to 7C, in light variable or southerly winds, freshening near western and southwestern coasts towards morning.

Mist and fog will clear early on Saturday to give a mostly dry start with sunny spells, though patchy drizzle will affect southern counties.

During the afternoon, thickening cloud along with outbreaks of rain will gradually move in across the western half of Ireland, turning heavy in the evening and early night, especially in the southwest.

Much of the east and northeast will likely stay dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 13C to 17C generally in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain will occur on Saturday night with some possibly heavy and persistent falls, leading to localised flooding.

It will be a mild and humid night with mist and fog in parts and lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C in a light southeasterly breeze.

Easter Sunday will see a wet start in many areas with widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail.

Highest temperatures will be between 12C to 15C but turning cooler as the rain clears. It will be breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

On Sunday night it will become largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas.

It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C in light southwest breezes.

Monday will feel cooler with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north. Highest temperatures will be between 9C to 12C in moderate to fresh westerly winds.