Ireland is set to endure several days of unsettled weather – but there is growing hope for a pleasant St Patrick’s Day.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties this weekend as well as all of Munster.

The alert, covering counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, and Munster, comes into force at 3pm on Saturday and is valid until 11.30pm the same day.

The forecaster predicts heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Antrim and Down. The warning will into effect at 3am on Sunday and is valid until 2pm.

It says strong winds may cause transport and coastal disruption during the duration of the warning.

Meanwhile, rain will lead to spot flooding in places today. A clearance to sunny spells and showers in the southwest will extend slowly east and north with isolated thunderstorms possible.

There will be highest temperatures of 8C to 11C, with fresh to strong southeasterly winds veering southwesterly and easing as the rain clears.

Read More

Most places will remain dry tonight as showers become isolated with lowest temperatures of -1C to 4C, and frost and some icy patches developing in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

It will be dry on Saturday morning with a freshening southeast wind in the afternoon bringing rain northwards over the country, turning heavy at times and falling as sleet over hills and high mountains and again leading to flooding in places.

There will be afternoon temperatures of 7C to 9C with southeast winds becoming strong easterly in the early evening.

Sunday will be blustery with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later with highest temperatures of 7C to 10C in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

It will be largely dry and bright on Monday, though patchy light rain or drizzle will develop at times near southern coasts with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C in light southwesterly breezes.

Mond ay night will be mostly dry with a mix of clo ud and clear spells, and just a slight risk of isolated patches of drizzle in the southwest.

There will be lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C, with a touch of frost possible in the east. Patchy mist and fog will form in light to occasionally moderate southeasterly winds.

Tuesday will see pleasant bright spells early in the day, but cloud will build in from the west with rain extending into west Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon.

It will however stay dry and bright in the southeast through day light hours with highest temperatures of 9C to 14C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Wednesday looks like another quite wet day in the west but there is growing confidence that high pressure will bring, mild, dry and sunny conditions for St Patrick’s Day and the bank holiday, but the nights will be cold and frosty.