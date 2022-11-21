Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for three counties.

The warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow where “some very intense falls of rain are possible” comes into effect at 7am and will remain in place until midday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rain warning for the entire country came into force at 3am and is valid until 8pm.

Met Éireann said that “heavy or thundery pulses of rain” forecast on Sunday night and Monday will lead to flooding in places.

Forecaster Aoife Kealy said: “What is happening is a band of rain is going to move in across the country overnight, spreading up from the south-west and there will be some quite heavy flooding within that rain and possibly some thundery downpours.

“There is going to be intense rain and that’s going to lead to flooding in places, particularly in those counties under the orange warning but really the risk is nationwide and that’s why the yellow rainfall warning is in place.”

Ms Kealy said that while the south and east will see the worst of the rain, there will be intense rain for the entire country.

“Particularly for the time of year, the ground is quite wet and saturated in most places, so any intense downpours will lead to that bit of flooding so really it is just a bit of extra care needed, especially if you’re out on the roads even in those counties where the yellow warning is in place.

“The south and east will be seeing much of the worst of it but it will be seen throughout the entire country, so no matter where you are it is going to be a wet day tomorrow.

"There may be a bit of a clearance in the south-west later tomorrow but the rain is just going to be followed by heavy showers there.”

The rest of the week will continue to be wet.

“Through the next week it will be much the same, there is no sign of settled weather really so after tomorrow we can see a continuation of this, with outbreaks of rain and showers and temperatures will be around the seasonal norm,” said Ms Kealy.

“Generally in terms of rainfall we are looking at rain, showers at times and possibly breezy conditions too and that will be right through the week.

“The roads are the big things but I just will advise people to keep an eye on their local county council and take any advice from emergency management dealing with a situation like this and they will have the best advice for any local areas.”

In Northern Ireland, a yellow rain warning has been issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. It said that heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption to travel during Monday. That warning will remain in place from 6am until nearly midnight tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there will be widespread blustery showers today, some heavy and of hail.

Showers will turn more scattered into the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range between a seasonal 6C and 10C in a moderate to fresh westerly wind. Becoming calm and clear by evening.

It will be dry and clear early tonight with a touch of grass frost possible in Ulster as temperatures dip to between 2C and 5C.

However, wet and breezy weather will push up from the southwest overnight as southeasterly winds freshen. The rain will turn heavy in places later with possible spot flooding.

The national forecaster said the coming days will remain overall unsettled with rain or showers most days and temperatures close to normal.

Overnight temperatures will drop to between 0C and 6C with some fog and mist patches. Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too.

There will be a wet start to Monday with widespread falls of heavy rain. Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with the potential for further spot flooding.

Whilst a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and west, passing showers will follow too.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 10C, fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will slowly ease though the day.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will occur on Tuesday, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest.

There will be longer drier spells too though with some sunshine getting through too. Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 11C, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

It will be blustery on Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast.

Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 10C in fresh to strong southwest winds.

It will be rather wet and windy on Thursday with spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 11C in fresh to strong south to southwest winds.