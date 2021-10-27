Wet conditions are set to continue as Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for three counties.

Following heavy rainfall across the country today there will be a risk of overnight flooding in counties Wicklow, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Gerry Murphy, said there will be further heavy rain throughout the night.

“There is quite a lot of rain pushing up from the south over much of Munster and Leinster,” he said.

"But as we go through tonight there will be further quite heavy rain pushing up again – as a result of adding to today’s rainfall amounts it will mean that the accumulations will get into the Orange level and that gives a further risk of flooding in the southeast with the heaviest rain possibly in Wexford.

“This extra heavy rain in those southeastern counties that’s giving to potential for perhaps more significant flooding and consequently then we hope to be able to lift the warning.”

The Status Orange alert will be in place until 6am on Thursday although Mr Murphy said the rain probably won’t have stopped by that stage.

He said: “The potentially heavy rain that’s coming, that could cause problems, should have dissipated by then.”

A Yellow rainfall advisory came into effect multiple counties in the south and east from 1 o’clock this morning.

Met Éireann is warning of persistent heavy rain and localised in counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois and Kildare.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued until 6am on Thursday.

Further outbreaks of rain will feed up from the south tonight, heavy and persistent across Munster and Leinster and especially across the southeast, bringing localised flooding.

Drier and clearer spells will occur across the west and northwest with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C, slightly cooler in the west and northwest.

There will be light to moderate southerly winds generally, but continuing fresh to strong across southern and eastern counties.

Tomorrow further heavy showers will follow from the west during the day with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Sunny spells will break through later in the morning and during the afternoon with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week with rain and showers, driest and brightest across the east. It will also turn cooler with a return to more typical daytime values.

Thursday night will bring heavy and locally thundery rain leading to the risk of spot flooding with lowest temperatures of 4C to 9C, coolest over the western half of the country.

The national forecaster said any lingering overnight rain will clear on Friday by mid-morning.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west then merge into longer spells of thundery rain with the risk of spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms.

It will stay driest across the north and east on Friday, with the best of the sunny spells there. It will be cool and fresh countrywide with highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.