Sleet and snow on the way. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The alert comes into force at 10pm tonight and is valid until midday on Thursday.

The forecaster said there would be blustery conditions and showers of hail, sleet and snow.

This will create icy stretches on untreated surfaces and will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some thunder and lightning is expected too.

Winds will continue strong in the west and north tonight but will ease off a bit elsewhere.

It will be a cold night with a scattering of snow, sleet and rain showers moving down over the country overnight.

There is a chance of some thunderstorms too and some frost and ice will set in also with local hail and lowest temperatures of -2C to +1C.

It will be cold and very windy on Thursday with strong to gale force, gusty west to northwest winds bringing in sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers.

A scattering of squally hail and snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in parts with thunder too.

Further rain and mostly sleet or hail showers in the afternoon with some further snow on hills.

Cold and very windy conditions with strong to gale force and gusty west to northwest winds, with the risk of stormy conditions near the north and northwest coast for a time in the afternoon have also been forecast.

Highest temperatures will range from 3C to 7C, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor.

Cold, windy & unsettled day on Thurs 🥶🍃

Friday will be dry with light winds and sunny spells. Temperatures returning back to average too. 🌤️

It will become windy again on Saturday, with cloudy weather and some drizzle ahead of overnight rain. 🍃

Rain clearing early Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6atEfLY6ay — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 23, 2022

Met Eireann said Thursday night will feel raw with rather brisk northwest winds with some further scattered wintry showers, mainly confined to western and northern coasts overnight.

While long clear spells will develop elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4C with frost and possible ice developing later, that's as the winds ease.

Friday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and just light southwest breezes.

During the afternoon, however, cloud will build across much of the western half of the country as winds freshen on western coasts.

The odd spot of drizzle is possible in Atlantic fringes later with highest temperatures of 8C to 10C.