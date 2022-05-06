Heavy outbursts of rain and wet conditions will clear this afternoon to allow for some sunny spells ahead of a warm weekend.

There will be highest temperatures today of between 14C to 17C. Southwesterly winds will be mostly light to moderate but fresh to strong for a time this morning on western coasts. The winds will veer northwesterly after the rain clears.

Met Éireann forecast mild conditions for the weekend and next week with temperatures reaching the high teens.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells though there will be a few isolated showers with lowest temperatures between 4C to 8C generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

On Saturday morning, mist and fog will lift from most areas though light southerly or variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to linger through the day.

It will be dry for most with spells of hazy sunshine though a few patches of light rain and drizzle will move in from the southwest in the afternoon with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C generally, a little cooler near coasts where fog and low cloud persists.

It will be dry overnight with some clear spells and just the odd patch of rain or drizzle. Temperatures will fall to between 8C and 11C with light southerly or variable breezes will allow mist and fog patches to develop.

Mist and fog will clear away early on Sunday morning to leave a day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some light outbreaks of rain.

It will be another warm day with highest temperatures between 14C to 18C in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Sunday will be largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Cloud will build from the northwest later in the night and moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts by morning.

Monday will start out largely dry albeit cloudy but rain will move in from the Atlantic, slowly extending across the country and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so, reaching the east towards evening.

Highest temperatures between 15C to 19C generally, a little cooler in parts of the northwest and west.

It will be breezier than recent days in moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing during the evening. The rain will clear eastwards through the night with clear spells and showers following in from the northwest.

Tuesday will see sunny spells and well scattered showers in the morning with cloud building from the southwest ahead of rain moving in during the evening. Highest temperatures between 14C to 18C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Meanwhile, people in the UK have been urged to get out their sunscreen with the hottest day of the year predicted for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-twenties, with parts of the Southeast forecast to be hotter than Majorca.

On Thursday evening, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth issued a warning to Britons who might be looking forward to making the most of the hot weather

“UV levels will likely be high,” she said. “Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended.”

The forecaster added that if peak highs aren’t seen on Friday, it is “likely” the year’s record would be broken at some point during the week.

A high of 23.4C was recorded in St James’s Park, London, on April 15, the hottest of 2022 so far.

If this is exceeded on Friday, it would make Britain warmer than Majorca and Ibiza, where highs of 22C and 21C have been forecast

Ms Shuttleworth said that temperatures are expected to be “much warmer than average” through May.

She added: “Average temperatures at this point in early May is about 17C for London and somewhere around 15C outside of that.

“It’s quite likely we’ll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK.”

High temperatures are expected to stay for several days before dropping around the middle of the month.