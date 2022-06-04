Mixed conditions are forecast across the country this weekend with sunny spells and some showery outbreaks.

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry day today with spells of sunshine in the Midlands, north and west, however cloudier conditions with showery outbreaks of rain will push in over Munster and south Leinster this afternoon, becoming persistent and heavy at times.

Highest temperatures will be between 15C to 20C generally, however it will become cooler over the south and southeast as the rain moves in.

Tonight the rain will turn to scattered showers over the south of the country, generally drier with some clear spells elsewhere, however showers will migrate over much of Leinster and south Connacht towards morning.

There will be lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Sunday will be mostly dry, with sunny spells for Connacht and Ulster. However, it will be cloudy in Munster and Leinster with showery outbreaks of rain developing.

Highest temperatures will reach between 13C to 18C, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Showery rain in the south and southeast will clear early on Sunday night.

It will become largely dry with clear spells and a few light showers with lowest temperatures between 8C to 12C with patchy mist and fog developing in a light easterly or variable breeze.

Bank holiday Monday will be a dry day overall with sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C, coolest along eastern and southern coasts in a light easterly breeze.

Monday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and well scattered light showers. Some mist and fog will form in a light breeze with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C.

Tuesday will be dry for many with sunny spells, though a few showers will develop through the morning and afternoon with highest temperatures between 17C to 20C in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Cloud will slowly build across the country from the Atlantic overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading over the west and south with lowest temperatures between 10C to 12C, in light to moderate southeasterly winds.