Today will see sunny spells and scattered showers across the country with highs of 22C.

Met Éireann has forecast that conditions will be rather changeable this week with showers most days while temperatures will remain around normal.

It will be cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, heavy for a time in some parts. The rain will clear northeastwards through the morning.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate southerly winds will veer westerly.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain developing in the west, spreading further eastwards overnight.

Most of the east will stay dry, it will be mild again with temperatures generally not falling below 13C to 16C.

Some mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes.

On Tuesday, good sunny spells will develop after a rather cloudy start. There will be scattered showers, but most areas will have a dry afternoon.

It will turn cloudy in the south in the afternoon, with rain likely to move in across Munster from the southwest from early evening.

There will be highest temperatures between 17C to 22C with mostly light westerly winds.

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain overnight, possibly heavy in parts with lowest temperatures between 10C to 14C, mildest in the southeast.

Moderate southwest winds will develop overnight.

Wednesday will see good sunshine with some passing showers, mainly in the north and west with largely dry conditions elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 21C, warmest in the southeast with moderate westerly winds, possibly fresh to strong in the west and northwest.

Many areas will be dry overnight with clear skies, although scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties with lowest temperatures generally between 9C to 12C with winds easing light.

Thursday will start largely dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

It will turn cloudy with a spell of rain moving into the west and northwest in the afternoon or evening, the timing is still uncertain.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 16C to 21C with moderate southwest breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards Thursday night, becoming patchier with lowest temperatures between 11C to 14C.

Friday currently looks to bring a lot of dry weather overall with just well scattered showers.

There will be a mix of cloud and occasional sunshine with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.