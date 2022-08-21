A man in the Irish Sea off Burrow beach in Dublin as the sun shines.

Today will be a mostly dry day with just isolated showers and sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster predicts that conditions will be changeable for much of the coming week with showers or spells of rain most days.

It will be cloudier today near southern and southeastern coasts for much of the morning and afternoon with patchy rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 21C, coolest in the northwest, in a light southwesterly or variable breeze.

Tonight will become cloudy overall with rain spreading across the country from the west and southwest overnight, turning heavy in places.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures generally between 11C to 15C, slightly milder near southern coasts, in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

There will be a dull and wet start to Monday with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavy in some places.

The rain will gradually clear northeastwards through the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 22C in light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be cloudy overnight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west.

Some patchy mist and fog will also develop, it will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures between 14C to 17C in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent in the north and northwest.

It will turn drier towards the evening with more widespread spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, coolest in the west and northwest, in light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be a cloudy night generally with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the southeast.

Lowest temperatures will range between 10C to 14C, mildest in the southeast with light to moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday will be largely dry with long sunny spells, though there is the chance of isolated light showers, mainly in the north and west.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 21C, warmest in the southeast, in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday currently looks likely to be a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

However, it will turn cloudier later with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and northwest later with highest temperatures between 16C to 20C.