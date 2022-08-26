There will be mixed conditions across the country today with scattered showers and clear spells.

Met Éireann has said over the coming days, there will be decent dry and bright spells with just occasional showers.

Daytime temperatures will continue to reach the high teens to low 20s.

Today will start off cloudy in most areas although it will brighten from the west through the morning and afternoon with mainly clear conditions developing by evening.

There will be some outbreaks of showery rain, mainly confined to the east and northeast, and most frequent early in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 20C, warmest in the south, in mainly light northwesterly breezes.

It will be largely clear tonight, although outbreaks of rain will gradually extend eastwards across Connacht and west Ulster.

Lowest temperatures will generally range between 7C to 12C, coolest in the east and winds will be very light and variable.

Saturday will be cloudy across Connacht and Ulster with occasional outbreaks of rain throughout the day.

Elsewhere, it will stay mostly dry with decent sunny spells and highest temperatures will range between 17C to 21C, warmest in the south, with winds remaining very light and variable.

It will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and lowest temperatures will range between 9C to 12C in light easterly or variable breezes.

Most areas will stay dry on Sunday with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells.

There will be just isolated showers, mainly in the south with highest temperatures between 18C to 22C, warmest in the west and midlands, with light easterly breezes.

It will be dry and clear for most areas overnight with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C in light easterly breezes.

There will be a good deal of sunshine on Monday with occasional showers. Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest in the west, in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just an occasional shower, most likely in the east.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest in the west and winds will remain light and easterly.