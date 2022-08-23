Friends relaxing during the good weather at the Grand Canal Docks in Dublin. Picture: Steve Humphreys

There will be mixed conditions across the country today with outbreaks of rain forecast in some areas.

Met Éireann said conditions will be changeable with a good deal of cloud and some showers of longer spells of rain.

Temperatures will remain similar in the mid to high teen or low twenties, turning cooler though from Sunday onwards.

This morning there will be a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers, although they will gradually become confined to the northwest.

While most areas will have a dry afternoon, it will turn cloudier in the south with outbreaks of rain developing, and then spreading northeastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C in light to moderate west to southwest winds.

Showery outbreaks of rain, mostly in the east will clear as the night progresses with drier conditions and clear spells extending to all parts later in the night.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 12C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

After a mostly dry and sunny Wednesday morning, moderate southwesterly winds will freshen, feeding in some blustery showers from the west for the afternoon.

As winds ease through the evening so will the shower activity, feeling coolest in the west with highest temperatures between 16C to 21C.

Many areas will be dry with clear skies overnight, it will become cloudier in the west towards morning with patchy light rain and drizzle developing by morning, mostly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures will range generally between 9C to 13C with winds easing light southwesterly overnight.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the west to all parts on Thursday morning.

A few sunny spells may develop at times in the south during the afternoon, but it will be a generally dull damp day, heavier outbreaks of rain will extend from the west through the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 19C in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards early in the night, becoming lighter and patchier as they do so.

It will turn mostly dry with clear spells later and lowest temperatures between 9C to 13C in light westerly breezes.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a scattering of showers and just occasional sunny spells with highest temperatures between 15C to 20C in light to moderate westerly winds.

It will stay dry overnight with clear spells in the east overnight, cloudier to the west with some patchy outbreaks of rain at times on western fringes.

Lowest temperatures will range between 10C to 14C in light variable breezes.