The country is set for mixed conditions over the bank holiday weekend with scattered showers and temperatures reaching the high teens.

Met Éireann forecast dry sunny spells with scattered showers over the coming days, heaviest in the southern half of the country.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, becoming a bit drier in the evening with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

It will be largely dry with a few showers in the south overnight. Temperatures will fall to between 6C and 9C with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Saturday will be largely dry and sunny, with a few showers in southern parts with highest temperatures between 14C to 19C, warmest in the west, in light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Scattered showers will be most frequent in Munster and Leinster overnight. There will be clearer weather in the north of the country with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Scattered showers will turn heavy at times on Sunday, especially in the south and east of the country. There will be some sunny spells too with highest temperatures between 14C to 19C, warmest in the west, in light to moderate easterly winds. Lowest temperatures will be between 8C to 11C.

Bank holiday Monday will see scattered showers in Munster and Leinster, sunnier in the west and north with highest temperatures between 14C to 18C, warmest in the northwest and light and variable winds.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and sunny, with occasional showers in the south. Highest temperatures will be between 15C to 20C, staying warmest in the northwest. Winds will remain light and variable.

Current indications suggest a spell of more persistent rain from the west on Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the mid to high teens.