There will be plenty of cloud across the country this week with sunny spells as temperatures are set to reach the low twenties.

Met Éireann forecasts high pressure to build slowly over Ireland over the coming days as it becomes warmer towards the end of the week.

It will be largely dry this morning with plenty of cloud, some sunny spells and isolated showers which will become mainly confined to the north this afternoon.

Longer spells of sunshine will develop in many areas towards the evening, though cloud will thicken in the northwest later with patchy drizzle developing.

Highest temperatures will be between 15C to 19C, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds, strong at times along northern coasts.

There will be a good deal of cloud on Tuesday though there will be bright or sunny spells, especially in the south and east in the afternoon and evening.

There will be long dry intervals with just patches of light rain or drizzle at first, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 21C, coolest in the northwest and mildest in the south and southeast, in a moderate westerly breeze.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered patches of rain and drizzle in the north and west with more isolated patches elsewhere with just a few sunny breaks.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C in the northwest to 21C or 22C in the southeast, in moderate westerly winds.

There will be plenty of cloud at first on Thursday, but sunny intervals will develop during the afternoon and evening, the best of which will be in the south and east.

A good deal of dry weather is forecast too with just well scattered light showers with highest temperatures between 18C to 22C generally but cooler in parts of the northwest in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Overnight, cloud will again build from the northwest with outbreaks of light rain following towards morning.

Friday will be mostly dry and cloudy at first with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away with isolated light showers breaking out during the day.

Some sunny spells will develop as well with highest temperatures between 18C to 23C for most in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.