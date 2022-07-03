It will be a largely dry day today with the best of the sunshine felt in the east and south of the country.

Met Éireann forecasts that high pressure will gradually build over Ireland throughout the coming days and it will become warmer and sunnier by the end of the week with highs of 22C.

It will be rather cloudy early in the week with patchy rain or showers at times, especially in the west and north.

A few showers will develop today, patchy rain will push into the northwest later in the evening with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.

There will be lots of cloud over Ireland on Monday along with occasional bright or sunny spells. It will be mostly dry apart from isolated showers.

By evening, there will be more widespread sunshine with top temperatures ranging between 15C to 19C, warmest in the southeast of the country with moderate northwest breezes.

There will be some sunny spells across the east and south of the country on Tuesday.

However, in the west and north it will be mostly cloudy, often dry during the day albeit with scattered light showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C in the northwest to 21C in the southeast in a moderate westerly breeze.

It looks set to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with patchy rain across Connacht and Ulster.

Across Leinster and Munster, it will be largely dry with a few sunny intervals along with isolated showers.

Temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest in the east and south of the country with moderate northwest breezes.

There will be plenty of cloud around on Thursday but some sunny spells will develop with highest temperatures between 16C to 22C, warmest in Leinster and east Munster.

It will be a generally dry day along with just isolated showers. However, towards evening, patchy rain will edge in across parts of the northwest.