Met Éireann forecasts a mixed morning – but with good news to come

Today will be rather cloudy and a little breezy this morning with scattered showers, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster predicts that there will be a good deal of dry weather midweek, becoming wet again from Friday and over the weekend.

It will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated, brightening up later too with better sunny spells developing.

Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease mostly light by evening with highest temperatures between 15C in the northwest to 20C in the southeast.

It will be dry tonight with long clear spells mixed with some cloud. There will be just the chance of the odd shower near the west coast with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C with a light northwest or variable breeze.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Isolated showers may occur too with highest temperatures between 15C to 18C with a light northerly breeze.

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight aside from high cloud with lowest temperatures between 8C to 11C degrees with light variable breezes.

Cloud will build through the morning on Wednesday, and scattered showers will develop with highest temperatures between 15C to 18C with light southerly breezes.

It will remain cloudy overnight in dry conditions with lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C, with a light easterly airflow.

It will be mainly dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, there will be a few showers in some parts with highest temperatures between 17C to 20C with light easterly breezes.

Thursday night will be largely dry and clear with lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C.

There will be a largely dry and bright start on Friday, however rain will move in from the Atlantic during the day.

The timing of the rain is uncertain, some eastern areas may stay dry until Friday night with highest temperatures between 19C to 22C with a moderate southerly airflow developing.