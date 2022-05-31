Met Éireann forecast temperatures to reach 21C this week

The country is set for mixed conditions this week with sunny spells and scattered showers forecast.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures to soar as high as 21C by Friday with warmest conditions in the west of the country.

There will be a mix of cloud and bright spells this morning and it will stay mostly dry too. More cloud will build towards midday and a few showers will develop over the northern half of the country.

The showers will become more persistent for a time in the far north while it will stay drier and brighter in the south. Light northerly breezes and highest temperatures will be between 11C to 15C, warmest in the south.

The showers will gradually begin to die out overnight with longer clear spells developing while it will stay mostly dry in the south.

A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to between 4C to 8C, coldest under any clear skies.

Any lingering showers will clear early on Wednesday with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells developing later in the morning.

It will become cloudier through the afternoon with a few isolated showers developing too but they will largely die out in the evening with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C in light winds.

It will be a mostly clear and dry night on Wednesday with just a little bit of cloud lingering into the overnight hours.

Winds will stay light with some mist or fog patches forming too with lowest temperatures between 5C to 8C.

It will be a generally fine and calm start to the day on Thursday, staying dry in most areas too. A little more cloud will build in the afternoon with an isolated shower or two and light winds with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C.

It will be a mostly cloudy evening with scattered showers, some may be more persistent over the northern half of the country in the evening too with light winds and lowest temperatures between 5C to 8C.

Friday will see a mix of cloudy periods and isolated showers to start but there will be some sunny intervals too.

There will be a little afternoon cloud building up with a few more showers but they will gradually die out in the evening. There will be highest temperatures between 18C to 21C, warmest in the west.

It will stay clear and dry overnight with lowest temperatures between 8C to 11C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it should stay dry and settled as high pressure is set to remain over the country, however, the details remain a little uncertain for now. A light easterly breeze for most areas and highest temperatures should reach the low twenties.